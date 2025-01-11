Sybiha Calls For Increased Pressure On Regimes In Moscow And Pyongyang
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commenting on the capture of North Korean soldiers by Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for increased pressure on the regimes in Russia and the DPRK.
The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy wrote this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“First North Korean prisoners of war are now in Kyiv. Regular DPRK troops, not mercenaries, engaged in a war of aggression against a European country. The security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific is directly linked. We need maximum pressure against regimes in Moscow and Pyongyang,” he posted.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk region captured two soldiers from North Korea. They have already been transported to Kyiv, where they are communicating with investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
