Lebanon Protests Israeli Occupation Annihilating Attacks On Farmers' Stocks
Date
1/10/2025 10:05:50 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Lebanon has lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council against continuing attacks by the Israeli Occupation on the country's resources namely farmers' assets.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that it notified the diplomatic mission at the UN in New York to forward the protest to the UNSC against the Israeli offensives that clearly breach international law, threaten the country's Sovereignty and food security.
The occupation forces have been bombarding farmers' crops, groves and agricultural Stocks in southern Lebanon. They have also attacked fishermen in Naquora and have detained a shepherd.
Lebanon asked the UNSC to bring Tel Aviv to account and coerce it pay compensations for the losses it has inflicted in Lebanon.
Beirut also urged member states of the UNSC namely sponsors of the hostilities cessation declaration to take a firm stand to stop the recurring breaches.
The occupation forces continue to seize border villages in southern Lebanon since the truce agreement was reached on November 27. (end)
