Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Grows Global Patent Portfolio To 41 Maintains Focus On GLP-1 Clinical Studies For 2024

Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has added three new patents to its portfolio, bringing the total to 41

Two patents were awarded in the U.S., while the third was awarded in Japan, expiring in 2042 and 2041, respectively, if not extended Lexaria's management plans to maintain focus on GLP-1 studies for 2024

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, in the month of April 2024, added three new patents to its portfolio. This brings the total number of awarded patents globally to 41, a testament to the versatility of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology and its overall viability in the potential treatment of various ailments including, but not limited to, diabetes, weight loss and hypertension.

Two newly granted patents were awarded in the U.S. They fall under Lexaria's patent family #24: Compositions and Methods for Treating Epilepsy. These two patents complement earlier research that discovered DehydraTECH-CBD was capable of mitigating epileptic seizures in animals, and was also...

