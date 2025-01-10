Penguin Random House Announce The Release Of The Power Of Paradox By Kamlesh D. Patel

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Penguin Random House India is delighted to announce the release of The Power of Paradox, a transformative guide by esteemed spiritual leader Kamlesh D. Patel, also known as Daaji.



Daaji has often spoken about how paradoxes shape our understanding of life – and this insightful work explores twenty-seven everyday paradoxes, blending spiritual wisdom with scientific inquiry to illuminate the complexities of modern life.



In The Power of Paradox, Daaji delves into the logical tensions between seemingly valid statements or ideas that cannot both be true simultaneously. Drawing from the Heartfulness way of living, he introduces practices designed to clear the mind and unburden the heart, fostering a balanced and fulfilling life.



Daaji, the fourth and current spiritual guide of the global Heartfulness movement, has dedicated over four decades to training individuals worldwide in Heartfulness meditation. His previous bestsellers, The Wisdom Bridge, Spiritual Anatomy, Designing Destiny and The Heartfulness Way, have garnered acclaim for their profound insights into personal growth and spiritual development.





