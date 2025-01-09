Faraya Instructs QAIA's Relevant Authorities To Provide 'Best' Traverler Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -Minister of Interior, Mazen Faraya, instructed all relevant authorities at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) to provide the "best" services to spare the traveler's time, reduce effort and reflect on traveler satisfaction and smooth movement.The minister's remarks came in a meeting of the QAIA's security and executive authorities to review their procedures to facilitate traveler movement.During his visit to QAIA Thursday, the also stressed the importance of overcoming any difficulties facing travelers and transit passengers.Faraya toured a number of sites in the airport, accompanied by the security agencies, to "closely" check on the current services provided to passengers.