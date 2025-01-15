Dyxnet Hosts Its First Cross-Region Simulated Attack And Defense Exercise To Strengthen Cybersecurity Capabilities Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - As rapidly evolves, the number and complexity of cyberattacks have increased significantly. To enhance the response capabilities of its cybersecurity team in addressing various threats, DYXnet, a leading enterprise in Greater China, organized the "DYXnet Defense Exercise Competition 2025" yesterday (January 14), marking the company's first cross-regional simulated attack and defense exercise. This event brought together cybersecurity elites from offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, forming multiple "blue teams" tasked with defending against attacks from a "red team" led by DYXnet Hong Kong's cybersecurity experts. The exercise provided DYXnet's security team with invaluable experience, strengthening the overall incident response capabilities of its Security Operations Center (SOC) and enhancing the protection of clients' networks and digital assets.



"DYXnet Cyber Defense Exercise Competition 2025" brought together cybersecurity elites from DYXnet's teams in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Training Cybersecurity Talent with Simulated Real-World Cyber Attacks

The simulated attack and defense exercise, also known as the purple team exercise, was organized by cybersecurity experts from DYXnet's product and pre-sales departments. They created a simulated enterprise network within One Cloud Director's controlled environment, acted as the red team attackers, and exploited the latest vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Meanwhile, eight defending blue teams, consisting of members from DYXnet's SOC, Network Operations Center (NOC), and Quality and Service Management (QSM) departments, participated online. These teams developed defense strategies and employed techniques to detect incidents and respond promptly.



The simulated attacks included data breaches, suspicious internal communications, OWASP, enterprise application vulnerabilities, DDoS, and phishing emails. These scenarios tested the teams' abilities in alert investigation, incident assessment, and response. The blue teams raced against time to solve the attack scenarios, requiring professional knowledge and familiarity with defensive measures, tools, and configurations to adapt to dynamic attack patterns. After three hours of intense competition, the team that responded most accurately and quickly was awarded the championship.



Joe Sze, the Director of Product and Services Management at DYXnet, stated, "Due to the increasing severity of cybersecurity threats, Hong Kong is considering new legislation for the 'Protection of Critical Infrastructures (Computer Systems) Bill.' This law will require critical infrastructure operators to implement measures safeguarding their computer information systems and enhancing overall security in Hong Kong. As a key player in the industry and a provider of cybersecurity services, DYXnet is dedicated to maintaining exceptional defense capabilities. We prioritize the training of cybersecurity professionals and consider purple team exercises essential training practices. These exercises allow our teams to engage in real-world scenarios, understand the latest attack trends and advanced persistent threats, and improve their response capabilities and teamwork. Ultimately, this enhances our overall cybersecurity posture."



DYXnet's cybersecurity team in Hong Kong won second place in the Fortinet's“Cyber Attack and Defense Competition 2024”

Gaining Recognition for Professional Expertise in Industry Competitions

In the face of ever-evolving cyber threats, DYXnet is committed to staying ahead and providing clients with the most professional and reliable services. The cybersecurity team keeps up with the latest attack trends, conducts regular exercises, and actively participates in industry competitions, earning notable accolades.



At "The Cyber Attack and Defense Competition 2024" hosted by the global cybersecurity leader Fortinet last year, DYXnet distinguished itself among twelve competing teams from service providers in Hong Kong, achieving second place. The DYXnet team comprised four members: a cybersecurity consultant, a product manager, and two engineers. Each member focused on identifying vulnerabilities, formulating security strategies, assessing incidents, and executing technical solutions. Their extensive experience in daily operations enabled them to respond swiftly to various types of attacks during the competition. This achievement serves as a testament to the team's capabilities and expertise.



Joe Sze noted, "The purple team exercises emphasize teamwork and time management, as real security incidents often require racing against the clock. DYXnet's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provides enterprises with professional support, ensuring that our SOC team 24x7 monitors and responds promptly, maintaining clients' business operations and minimizing impacts during security incidents."



As DYXnet continues to enhance its cybersecurity offerings, the company remains dedicated to providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and managed services, including Secured SD-WAN, MDR, SASE, CloudShield, dark web monitoring, penetration testing, and vulnerability scanning, to meet the evolving needs of businesses.





MENAFN15012025003551001712ID1109094922