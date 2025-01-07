Aussie Omar Dean Unveiled As Lead For Dubai's First Grand Musical: Once Upon A Time In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a dazzling celebration of talent and ambition, Australian Omar Dean, the internationally acclaimed and finalist on The X Factor Australia and The Voice Middle East , was officially revealed today as the lead in Once Upon A Time in Dubai, Dubai's first-ever grand musical. The announcement took place at Instagram Headquarters in Dubai, where the event also marked the launch of the production's first single,“Stranger in the World,” accompanied by the premiere of its highly anticipated video.

The journey to this moment has been a labor of love, reflecting Dubai's relentless drive to lead in culture and creativity on the global stage. Frenchman Stephane Boukris, the producer of the musical, described the significance of casting Omar Dean in the lead role.“Omar brings a unique blend of passion, talent, and global appeal that perfectly aligns with the essence of this musical. His journey as an artist mirrors Dubai's story-a place where dreams are realised and creativity knows no bounds. We couldn't be more thrilled to have him as the face and voice of this production.”

The event also offered a first look into the musical's world with a live performance of“Stranger in the World,” featuring Omar's powerful and soulful voice. His performance left no doubt about the depth of emotion and artistry he brings to the production. Speaking on the occasion, Omar Dean shared his excitement and gratitude, saying,“It's an absolute honour to be chosen as the lead for Once Upon A Time in Dubai. This musical is more than just a production; it's a celebration of everything Dubai represents-hope, ambition, and unity. I'm deeply humbled to play a part in bringing this extraordinary story to life and to share it with audiences around the globe.”

The premiere of the music video for“Stranger in the World” further heightened the anticipation for the musical, offering a visual and emotional glimpse into the epic narrative that awaits audiences.

Set to premiere in December 2025, Once Upon A Time in Dubai is more than a theatrical production, said Boukris, who also produced Robin Des Bois that became France's number one musical in 2013 after it sold over a million tickets across Europe.“It is a cultural milestone that reflects the emirate's spirit and ambition and there is no doubt, this musical is poised to captivate global audiences, blending exceptional storytelling, unforgettable music, and a celebration of Dubai's role as a crossroads of cultures,” added the Frenchman who has more than ten years of expertise in entrepreneurship with a track record of successfully creating businesses in the digital sector.

With today's unveiling of Dean, an Australian of Lebanese descent, as the lead and the release of“Stranger in the World,” the journey toward this groundbreaking production has officially begun.“Dubai is ready to share its story with the world, and Once Upon A Time in Dubai promises to be the stage where dreams come alive,” said Boukris.“This is the first time a musical of this magnitude has been planned in the region, and we're certain this will go a long way in reshaping Dubai's cultural landscape.”

Once Upon A Time in Dubai is expected to be performed in front of at least 150,000 spectators in Dubai before embarking on an international tour and an exciting screen adaptation, making it Dubai's first truly global production of a scale and vision never before conceived in the region.

The musical score is composed by Nazim Khaled, a leading European composer for singers like Kendji Girac, renowned for crafting hits that resonate globally and have garnered over 4 billion views globally. The music for Once Upon A Time in Dubai is a unique blend of chart-topping songs and evocative compositions that drive the narrative forward. Ahead of the musical's release, fans can expect a debut single and a music video , offering a taste of the musical magic to come.

The director of the show is Johan Nus, well-known in the Middle-East for his work on Arabs Got Talent or The Masked Singer, and as executive producer, Gilles Papain, who has worked on shows like Celine in Las Vegas, Disney World of Colors in California, and Christian Louboutin's show at the Crazy Horse in Paris.

Set in the heart of Dubai, the show tells the story of Will, a young artist who moves from London to Dubai to reunite with his partner, Sophia, and pursue his dream of producing a musical extravaganza. The narrative weaves together themes of love, ambition, and the vibrant culture of Dubai, promising an unforgettable journey for audiences.