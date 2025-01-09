BLU3 Partners With Seanxt For Boot Düsseldorf 2025, Expanding Global Presence And Dealer Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLU3 and SeaNXT partner for Boot Düsseldorf 2025, showcasing innovative dive systems, offering free training, and expanding their global dealer network.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BLU3, a leading of portable diving equipment, is excited to announce its continued partnership with SeaNXT at Boot Düsseldorf 2025, taking place from January 18 to January 26 in Hall 9, booth 9E42. As the exclusive distributor and authorized service center for SeaNXT products in North America, South America, and the Caribbean, BLU3 is expanding its reach by showcasing innovative underwater solutions designed specifically for boat owners and water enthusiasts.

The partnership between BLU3 and SeaNXT makes sense because both brands share a common customer base of boat owners and adventurers seeking practical and reliable underwater gear. With BLU3 handling product distribution, servicing, and customer support for SeaNXT, buyers in key regions can expect streamlined access to both brands' cutting-edge products.

Boot Düsseldorf marks BLU3's third appearance at the world's largest indoor boat show. In previous years, the company displayed its products in the Diving Hall and Boating Accessories sections, but its customer base has always extended beyond traditional divers. BLU3 systems are designed for boat owners who need a convenient way to inspect or clean their hulls, remove rope from props, or conduct underwater maintenance-all without the hassle of heavy scuba gear.

BLU3's battery-powered dive systems offer unmatched portability and convenience. Designed to be charged on a boat, in a car, or on land, systems like the BLU3 Nomad make quick dives for maintenance or exploration effortless. The compact design ensures boaters can dive on demand without the need for bulky tanks or air compressors.

Recognizing that diving is inherently risky, BLU3 emphasizes safety-first practices for all its users. The company provides a free online training course at teachable, where users can learn essential diving skills, equipment setup, and best practices before taking their first dive. This proactive approach ensures customers are well-informed and prepared, reducing risks while maximizing enjoyment.

BLU3 is also actively seeking new European dealers and demo partners at Boot Düsseldorf. Ideal demo partners would have pool access or pool-like environments where potential customers can test products before purchasing. This“try-before-you-buy” model ensures users experience how practical, portable, and effective BLU3 products can be in real-world scenarios.

“Our partnership with SeaNXT aligns perfectly with BLU3's mission to provide practical underwater solutions designed specifically for boat owners,” said Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3.“Diving can be risky, so ensuring that our customers are properly trained and supported is a top priority. Boot Düsseldorf gives us the perfect platform to connect with boaters, adventurers, and potential dealers worldwide.”

Visit Hall 9, booth 9E42 at Boot Düsseldorf 2025 to see BLU3's innovative products in action, learn about its partnership with SeaNXT, and explore potential dealer and demo partnerships.

For more information, visit .

About BLU3

BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie's Marine Group, specializes in battery-powered dive systems designed for portability and convenience. With a strong presence in North America, South America, and the Caribbean, BLU3 is the exclusive distributor and authorized service center for SeaNXT products in these regions.

