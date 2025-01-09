Fusion CX Acquires S4 Communications: Adds 900 People In The US And The Philippines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fusion CX, a global provider of customer experience (CX) business process outsourcing services and solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of S4 Communications, a leading provider of call center outsourcing and business process outsourcing (BPO) services. In CY 2024, S4 Communications clocked a revenue of USD 23.5 Million.The acquisition combines S4 Communications' expertise in serving clients across the telecom and utilities industries with Fusion CX's advanced CX technologies- including voice bots, chatbots, analytics, accent harmonization, and AI-powered QMS.Pankaj Dhanuka , Managing Director and CEO of Fusion CX, commented,“The acquisition of S4 Communications marks a pivotal step in our growth journey. We are thrilled to welcome over 900 talented employees in Houston - Texas, and the Philippines to the Fusion CX family. We will deliver innovative and scalable solutions that empower our clients to thrive in a customer-first world.”Sean Collins , CEO and Managing Partner of S4 Communications, added,“Joining Fusion CX allows us to amplify our strengths and provide even greater value to our clients. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences.”The deal strengthens Fusion CX's presence in the telecom and utilities verticals and adds some of the most prominent telecom brands in the US as clients.About S4 CommunicationsS4 Communications is a business process outsourcing services provider specializing in delivering 24/7 customer support through people-focused, technology-agnostic, globally scalable solutions. For additional information, please visit:About Fusion CXFusion CX is a global leader in customer experience solutions, offering customer service, sales, order fulfillment, technical support, digital transformation, and collections services. With a team of over 20,000 professionals operating from over 40 centers across North America, LATAM, India, EMEA, and Southeast Asia, the company partners with industries-including utilities, hi-tech, healthcare, retail, BFSI, and travel, and hospitality-to deliver seamless, customer-centric experiences. At Fusion CX, we combine advanced technology and human expertise to drive growth, efficiency, and lasting customer relationships.For more information about Fusion CX and its comprehensive suite of solutions, visit

