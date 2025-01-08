K2 Secures Navy Seaport Next Generation Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONOLULU, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krilla Kaleiwahea LLC (K2), a Native Hawaiian Organization leader in defense, technology, resilience, and workforce development for the U.S. government, is proud to announce its selection as a prime contractor on the prestigious Navy SeaPort contract. This achievement underscores K2's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled support to the U.S. Navy and its mission-critical operations.

SeaPort NxG , the Navy's electronic procurement platform, facilitates efficient and streamlined of professional support services in various functional areas, including engineering, financial management, and program management. As a trusted partner, K2 is now positioned to provide exceptional services across these domains, ensuring the Navy meets its strategic objectives with cutting-edge capabilities.

Driving Innovation and Excellence

“Being awarded the SeaPort contracting vehicle is a testament to K2's dedication to excellence and our proven track record of supporting the Department of Defense with world-class talent,” said Peter Krilla , Co-Founder of K2.“We are honored to serve the Navy and contribute to its mission by delivering forward-thinking solutions and unmatched expertise.”

With this award, K2 will leverage its deep industry knowledge, advanced technologies, and talented team to address the complex challenges faced by the Navy and its partners. This contract allows K2 to expand its footprint and continue its tradition of excellence in supporting national security initiatives.

About K2

K2 is an 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization and a leading provider of advanced solutions for the U.S. federal government's defense, technology, resilience, and workforce development sectors. Backed by decades of senior leadership experience in government, military, and corporate, we bring forward-thinking strategies that empower our clients to achieve operational success in the most demanding environments. As a Native Hawaiian Organization, we dedicate a portion of our profits to supporting the Native Hawaiian community. For more information about K2 and its services, visit

Media Contact:

Alexis Krilla, Communications Lead for K2

1-610-608-8566

...

