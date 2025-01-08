Prologium Shines Bright At CES 2025 With Fully Inorganic Electrolyte Battery Breakthroughs

Five transformative breakthroughs are reflected in a CES keynote titled:

"Battery Breakthroughs: Redefining the EV Driving Experience"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At

CES 2025 in Las Vegas-a premier event focused on sustainable transportation, AI, and smart city solutions, ProLogium emerged as a standout with the debut of its fourth-generation lithium-ceramic battery (LCB) system. With five transformative breakthroughs, ProLogium directly addressed key EV concerns: total cost of ownership, range anxiety, and safety.

Founder and chairman Vincent Yang joined FEV Global Vice President Dr. Thomas Hülshorst on the Mobility Stage to explore the future of EVs. Yang emphasized: "After launching the world's first full-ceramic separator battery in 2024, ProLogium is once again leading in 2025 with the world's first fully inorganic electrolyte battery, aiming to start pilot production and bring next-generation batteries to life by year-end."

Fully Inorganic Electrolyte: A Milestone in Battery Technology

Years of research have culminated in ProLogium's fourth-generation LCB battery with fully inorganic electrolyte, eliminating organic content entirely and increasing inorganic content from 90% to 100%. This small advancement greatly enhances energy density, charging speed, low-temperature reliability, and safety, redefining what next-generation batteries can achieve.

Redefining EV Driving with the Fourth-Generation LCB System

A 2024 McKinsey report highlighted total cost of ownership, range anxiety, and safety as the primary barriers to EV adoption. ProLogium's fourth generation LCB system tackles these challenges head-on with five key advancements:



Extended range (powered by exceptional energy density);

Refueling-like fast charging;

Reliable low-temperature performance;

Efficient heat dissipation; and Ultimate safety.

Energy Density: Breaking New Barriers

ProLogium's breakthroughs in energy density surpass lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries by 99%, 111%, and 150% over three years. The fourth-generation LCB achieves 380Wh/kg and 860–900Wh/L [Note1] , significantly improving range, reducing costs, and enabling lighter, more efficient designs.

The system supports thick-film and bi-cell technologies, paving the way for further advancements in battery performance. "Building on our success, we're nearing our 2026 target of surpassing 450Wh/kg and 1000Wh/L with lithium metal anodes," said Yang, referencing the company's latest lab results.

Refueling-Like Fast Charging

The fourth-generation LCB system cuts charging time to just 4 minutes for 60% capacity and 6 minutes for 80% [Note2]. This rapid charging mirrors the convenience of refueling, while boosting charging station efficiency and profitability.

Reliable Cold-Weather Performance

ProLogium's battery excels in extreme cold, with 2–3 times the ionic conductivity of traditional liquid batteries at room temperature. Even at -20°C, it delivers consistent range performance, eliminating concerns about unpredictable driving distances in harsh conditions.

Safe and Safer: Eliminating Combustible Gas Risks

Unlike conventional lithium-ion or sulfide-based batteries, ProLogium's fully inorganic electrolyte is inherently non-flammable, even under extreme heat or voltage. An advanced Active Safety Mechanism (ASM) further prevents thermal runaway by activating automatically at high temperatures.

In rigorous overcharge tests-including 300°C, 5C, 20V, and 250% capacity-the battery remained fireproof and non-combustible, achieving a Hazard Level of 2–3. These advancements set a new benchmark for safety in next-generation batteries.

Rapid Heat Dissipation and Stable Performance

ProLogium's ceramic separator and advanced wet film coating technology deliver three times the thermal conductivity of traditional liquid batteries. Large-format cell designs (200–500 × 560 mm) enhance heat dissipation, ensuring stability even under high-load conditions like high-speed driving. Additionally, the planar liquid cooling system reduces reliance on active cooling, lowers activation frequency, and improves overall energy efficiency.

Driving Industry Value and Building a Sustainable Ecosystem

At CES 2025, Yang and Dr. Hülshorst delivered a keynote titled: "Battery Breakthroughs: Redefining the EV Driving Experience"

Yang stressed: "True innovation begins with the core chemistry of batteries-reducing charging times and enhancing safety to benefit the entire ecosystem. The EV market can only thrive sustainably when consumers trust battery technology and charging stations operate profitably."

Dr. Hülshorst added: "ProLogium's high-energy-density cells enable smaller, lighter battery packs, ideal for EVs. By combining ProLogium's forward-thinking technology with FEV's engineering expertise, we are shaping the future of sustainable transportation."

ProLogium's commitment to sustainability includes a circular system achieving over 80% material recovery, enhancing the value of second-hand vehicles.

"EVs shouldn't just be an option-they should represent a better future,"

Yang concluded. "From consumers to operators, manufacturing to recycling, ProLogium is creating an ecosystem that delivers value at every level, advancing the global vision of a net-zero future."