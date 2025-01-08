Ringmetall expands into Scandinavian market for bag-in-box systems via acquisition

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

of bag-in-box systems specializing in containers for dairy products Revenue contribution of around EUR 4 million with EBITDA margin at average Group level Munich, 8 January 2025 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, has reached an agreement with the previous owner family to acquire all shares in Hutek Oy. The producer of bag-in-box systems based in Nastola, Finland, will be integrated into the Ringmetall Group with effect from 8 January 2025. Hutek was founded as a Finnish family business in 1988 and has decades of experience in the plastics industry. The company specializes in the production and marketing of ecological bag-in-box packaging solutions. In addition to high-quality packaging solutions, primarily for dairy products, Hutek's portfolio also includes the distribution of Novocold beverage dispensers and the sale of Technibag filling machines for bag-in-box packaging in Scandinavia. With around 15 employees, the company generated revenues of around EUR 4 million in the past financial year with an average EBITDA margin compared to the Ringmetall Group. “With the acquisition of Hutek, we have taken an important step towards expanding into attractive markets in Northern Europe in the bag-in-box systems sector. With the experienced team of employees, we want to continue to grow in Scandinavia and at the same time benefit from the company's expertise throughout the Group,” says Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE.“Once again, this acquisition also underlines the fact that such transactions are an integral part of our business model. We have become a preferred partner for medium-sized companies and family entrepreneurs who want to place their company in good hands. We are therefore looking forward to an exciting year 2025.” The company plans to publish preliminary figures on business performance in 2024 and an outlook for the 2025 financial year on 6 February 2025. Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at . Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Ringmetall SE

Phone: +49 (0)89 45 220 98 12

Mobile:

+49 (0)174 90 911 90

Email: ... About Ringmetall Group Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the Group is represented by global production and sales offices in Germany, Finland, France, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, China and the USA. In 2023, Ringmetall generated consolidated revenues of EUR 181.6 million with 867 employees.



