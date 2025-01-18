London Mayor Sadiq Khan Faces Investigation Over Free Concert Tickets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing an investigation for accepting free tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, Azernews reports, citing international outlets.

The members of the Conservative Party in the London Assembly have called for the investigation.

The issue arose because the tickets accepted by Khan were not properly and timely registered in the City Hall registry. The Mayor's press service stated that the gift was transparently declared, but due to an administrative error, there was a delay in the records, which has since been rectified.

It is worth noting that in August of last year, Sadiq Khan received six free tickets worth £3,000 from a private company to attend Taylor Swift's concert at Wembley Stadium. Along with him, five City Hall employees, including two high-ranking officials, also attended the concert in the VIP box.