London Mayor Sadiq Khan Faces Investigation Over Free Concert Tickets
Date
1/18/2025 3:11:46 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing an investigation for accepting
free tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, Azernews
reports, citing international media outlets.
The members of the Conservative Party in the London Assembly
have called for the investigation.
The issue arose because the tickets accepted by Khan were not
properly and timely registered in the City Hall registry. The
Mayor's press service stated that the gift was transparently
declared, but due to an administrative error, there was a delay in
the records, which has since been rectified.
It is worth noting that in August of last year, Sadiq Khan
received six free tickets worth £3,000 from a private company to
attend Taylor Swift's concert at Wembley Stadium. Along with him,
five City Hall employees, including two high-ranking officials,
also attended the concert in the VIP box.
MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109104424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.