عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Faces Investigation Over Free Concert Tickets

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Faces Investigation Over Free Concert Tickets


1/18/2025 3:11:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing an investigation for accepting free tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The members of the Conservative Party in the London Assembly have called for the investigation.

The issue arose because the tickets accepted by Khan were not properly and timely registered in the City Hall registry. The Mayor's press service stated that the gift was transparently declared, but due to an administrative error, there was a delay in the records, which has since been rectified.

It is worth noting that in August of last year, Sadiq Khan received six free tickets worth £3,000 from a private company to attend Taylor Swift's concert at Wembley Stadium. Along with him, five City Hall employees, including two high-ranking officials, also attended the concert in the VIP box.

MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109104424


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search