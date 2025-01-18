Spacex Spacecraft Destroyed After Launch
Hours after Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin nailed its first-ever
orbital mission, SpaceX seized back the spotlight on Thursday as
its latest test of Starship, its gargantuan next-generation
megarocket, ended with the upper stage dramatically disintegrating
over the Atlantic, Azernews reports, citing
Tribune.
In terms of sheer excitement, Elon Musk's company didn't
disappoint, underscoring its technical prowess by catching the
first stage booster in the "chopstick" arms of its launch tower for
a second time.
But the triumph was short-lived when teams lost contact with the
upper stage vehicle. SpaceX later confirmed it had undergone "rapid
unscheduled disassembly," the company's euphemism for an
explosion.
A taller, improved version of the biggest and most powerful
launch vehicle ever built blasted off from the company's Starbase
in Boca Chica, Texas, at 4:37 pm (2237 GMT) for its seventh
test.
The gleaming prototype rocket is key to Musk's ambitions of
colonizing Mars, while NASA hopes to use a modified version as a
human lunar lander.
Around seven minutes after liftoff, the Super Heavy booster
decelerated from supersonic speeds -- generating sonic booms --
before descending gracefully into the launch tower's waiting arms,
prompting an eruption of applause from ground control teams.
