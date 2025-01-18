Paris Saint-Germain FC Signs Georgian Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia From Napoli
1/18/2025 3:11:47 PM
Paris Saint-Germain football Club on Saturday officially
announced an agreement to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the winger
for Georgia's national football team, from the Italian club SSC
Napoli, on a long-term contract until 2029,
Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
“We are delighted to welcome Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the Paris
Saint-Germain family. Khvicha is one of the most exciting players
in world football - a fantastic talent, but also a player who has
courage and fights for the team above all else”, Nasser
Al-Khelaïfi, the President of Paris Saint-Germain said.
“Khvicha was so determined to be part of our great club. I know
he will achieve all his goals with us. We are delighted to be
strengthening our squad and continuing to make the team the star of
Paris Saint-Germain”, he added.
"In his comments on the transfer, the Georgian winger expressed
his pride in“joining this great club” and stressed he was“really
looking forward to wearing my new colours”, adding it was a“dream
to be here”.
The 23-year-old winger joined Napoli in 2022 and helped secure
the club's championship title in 2022-2023, ending its 33-year
drought in the Serie A tournament. His performance metrics during
his time at the club include 107 appearances, 30 goals and 29
assists.
He was named in 2023 Serie A Player of the Season as well as the
Champions League Young Player of the 2022-2023 Season while coming
in 17th in the Men's Ballon d'Or award presented annually by France
Football to the best player of the year.
Kvaratskhelia became the first Georgian player to join the
French club in its history, the PSG statement added.
