Georgia's Tourism Potential Showcased At Helsinki Travel Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Administration is showcasing the country's tourism potential at the Matka Fair in Helsinki, Finland, the body said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Maia Omiadze, the Head of the National Tourism Administration, who is attending the annual exhibition, along with representatives of about ten state and private companies, has held meetings with leading Finnish and Northern European companies to promote Georgia's tourism potential in the EU countries.

Heli Mäki-Fränti, a representative of the Association of Finnish Travel Industry, highlighted the development of cooperation between the countries with many opportunities.

At the largest annual fair in Nordic countries, with around 65,000 visitors and 1,000 tourist companies from over 80 states participating in the four-day exhibition, the Georgian stand promotes the country's tourism products and tourist destinations for visitors, the GNTA added.