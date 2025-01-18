Georgia's Tourism Potential Showcased At Helsinki Travel Fair
1/18/2025 3:11:46 PM
The Georgian National tourism Administration is showcasing the
country's tourism potential at the Matka travel Fair in Helsinki,
Finland, the body said on Saturday, Azernews
reports, citing Agenda.
Maia Omiadze, the Head of the National Tourism Administration,
who is attending the annual exhibition, along with representatives
of about ten state and private companies, has held meetings with
leading Finnish and Northern European companies to promote
Georgia's tourism potential in the EU countries.
Heli Mäki-Fränti, a representative of the Association of Finnish
Travel Industry, highlighted the development of cooperation between
the countries with many opportunities.
At the largest annual fair in Nordic countries, with around
65,000 visitors and 1,000 tourist companies from over 80 states
participating in the four-day exhibition, the Georgian stand
promotes the country's tourism products and tourist destinations
for visitors, the GNTA added.
