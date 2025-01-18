عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgia's Tourism Potential Showcased At Helsinki Travel Fair

Georgia's Tourism Potential Showcased At Helsinki Travel Fair


1/18/2025 3:11:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National tourism Administration is showcasing the country's tourism potential at the Matka travel Fair in Helsinki, Finland, the body said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Maia Omiadze, the Head of the National Tourism Administration, who is attending the annual exhibition, along with representatives of about ten state and private companies, has held meetings with leading Finnish and Northern European companies to promote Georgia's tourism potential in the EU countries.

Heli Mäki-Fränti, a representative of the Association of Finnish Travel Industry, highlighted the development of cooperation between the countries with many opportunities.

At the largest annual fair in Nordic countries, with around 65,000 visitors and 1,000 tourist companies from over 80 states participating in the four-day exhibition, the Georgian stand promotes the country's tourism products and tourist destinations for visitors, the GNTA added.

MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109104423


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search