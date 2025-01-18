7Th National Level Steering Committee Meeting Of Atal Bhujal Yojana Held At New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The seventh meeting of the National Level Steering Committee (NLSC) for implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana was held at New Delhi under the Chairpersonship of the Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR, MoJS, GoI.



Additional Secretary (A, IC &GW) and National Project Coordinator, Atal Bhujal Yojana highlighted that the scheme is in the fifth year of implementation and now the time has come to show the impact of the scheme in Atal Jal area for upscaling in other areas. He also emphasized that in the last four years several initiatives have been taken up by the States under the scheme and the States now need to analyze the data and drill down to assess the impact of the activities on ground and overall impact of the scheme.



Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR highlighted that Atal Bhujal Yojana is a unique and pilot scheme & has successfully on-boarded the communities and worked towards their awareness. The Secretary suggested the participating States to focus on scaling up the activities in all the Gram Panchayats of their State. She advised to compare the scenarios in Atal Jal areas vis-a-vis non-Atal Jal areas and assess how effective Atal Jal has been in achieving community awareness. She also emphasized that Atal Jal incentives is an untied fund & can be used for various activities other than the regular activities of the line departments and should be utilized towards implementation of innovative technologies / activities which can be further mainstreamed based on the success.



The committee reviewed the overall progress of the scheme and advised the States to utilize the humungous data being generated under the scheme for meaningful analysis and decision making by the higher authorities. The NLSC meeting was followed by presentations by the participating States in which they showcased the impacts of the scheme in their State for cross learning and key insights that can be taken by the other States.



The findings of the World Bank review mission of all the Seven States was also presented by the Task Team Leader, the World Bank. The gaps in the areas of scheme implementation and related concerns were highlighted for overall improvement and effective implementation of the scheme in all the participating States.



Secretary, DDWS, senior officers from the participating States, members of NLSC, representatives from various Ministries / Departments, officers of the World Bank and NPMU attended the meeting.

