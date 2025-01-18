Biden Administration & Blinken's Legacy: Trail Of Global Chaos And Hypocrisy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS
Finally, the Biden administration, which gave Americans a
nightmare during its four-year rule, is waiting for a sad end. In
its last days, the government, which enjoyed more conflicts and
wars full of misfortunes and disasters, was about to completely
roll America into an abyss.
The biased and war-prone government has discredited itself with
its incompetent policies in every sense.
For example, the signing of an agreement between the United
States and Armenia, and the continued use of the phrase
"Nagorno-Karabakh," was another manifestation of the destructive,
hypocritical policy pursued by the Biden administration and
Secretary of State Antony Blinken around the world to this day.
Blinken, who will be leaving his post in a few days, does not
hesitate to strike at the last minute at his own state and
Washington's interests and benefits in various parts of the world
and to further expand the geography of minefields for the Donald
Trump team that has come to power.
The Biden administration is responsible for bloody conflicts,
uprisings, massacres, and millions of people becoming refugees and
being displaced from their homes in the Middle East, Africa, Latin
America, and Europe - in short, in all regions of the world, the
collapse of political and economic systems, the disintegration and
of entire countries, and the tragedies of their people. The main
author of these troubles is Antony Blinken, who presents himself to
the world as a peacemaker and angel, but in reality, is the bearer
of lies, betrayal, hypocrisy, and many other negative qualities,
rather than President Joe Biden, who has become incomprehensible
due to his age.
What is happening in Ukraine today, the blood of millions of
Ukrainians who left their homeland sought refuge in various parts
of the world and died in war zones, is on the Biden Administration,
as well as the outgoing Secretary of State A. Blinken.
Democrats stained with blood in Gaza
What is happening in the Middle East is also the game of
Blinken, who has bewitched the world with his lies. He is the
mastermind behind the tragedies in Gaza and Lebanon, and his hands
are soaked in the blood of tens of thousands of innocent people who
have died.
It is no exaggeration to say that today the people in the world
do not trust the United States and consider it a center that
exports chaos, aggression, crisis, tragedy, and political and
economic cataclysms. This is the result of the activities of the
Biden Administration and Blinken over the past 4 years. This
activity has cost America and its image in the world a lot and will
make the job of Trump, who has come to power, much more
difficult.
Blinken's dishonesty and hypocrisy resulted in the US being
removed from the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and
Washington being removed from the processes in the South Caucasus,
and losing its position. In fact, neither the Azerbaijani nor the
Armenian people are interested in Blinken at all. His main goal was
to create an image of a walking peacemaker and go down in history
as a "peace dove" who put an end to the long-standing conflict,
perhaps to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for it. But it didn't
work.
Likewise, his plan to destabilize Georgia, turn it into a
springboard for military operations, and realize his political
ambitions on the disaster of the Georgian people also failed.
Blinken is one of the brightest representatives of the Soros
network that is destroying the world order, leading it to anarchy,
erasing the national identity of peoples, and leading to the
dominance of feminism and LGBT ideas. It is no coincidence that
George Soros was among the individuals awarded by the Biden
Administration.
Certainly, the Biden Administration and Blinken will go down in
history. But as the authors of chaos and anarchy in the world,
crises and political-economic cataclysms, the tragedy of millions
of people, global dictatorship and its bitter consequences for the
peoples of the world, as examples of hypocrisy and betrayal.
MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109104420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.