China's Employment Remains Stable, Urban Unemployment Rate Drops In 2024
China's urban surveyed unemployment rate was 5.1 percent on
average in 2024, a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the previous
year, according to data released by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) on Friday, Azernews reprots,
citing Global Times.
The NBS said the number of rural migrant workers rose to 299.73
million in 2024, a 0.7 percent increase, or 2.20 million more than
the previous year, with 121.02 million being local rural workers,
up 0.1 percent, and 178.71 million being outbound migrant workers,
up 1.2 percent.
The NBS also released the statistics for December, showing a 5.1
percent of urban surveyed unemployment rate. The surveyed
unemployment rate of the population with local household
registration was 5.3 percent, and that of the population with
non-local household registration was 4.6 percent, while the rate
for non-local agricultural household registration stood at 4.5
percent.
According to the NBS, the employees of enterprises worked an
average of 49.0 hours per week in December. In 31 major cities, the
urban surveyed unemployment rate stood at 5.0 percent, marginally
below the national average.
