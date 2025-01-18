Some 2 Presidential Security Service Leaders Questioned Over Blocking Arrest Of Yoon
Two senior officials of the Presidential Security Service (PSS)
appeared for Police questioning Saturday over allegations that they
led efforts to block investigators from detaining President Yoon
Suk Yeol, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
Kim Seong-hoon, acting chief of the PSS, and Lee Kwang-woo, head
of the agency's bodyguard division, arrived at the National Office
of Investigation's headquarters in western Seoul for questioning at
9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., respectively.
The two, both known as loyalists to Yoon, are accused of
obstructing investigators, led by the state anti-corruption agency,
in their unsuccessful attempt to execute a warrant for Yoon's
detention on Jan. 3 over his short-lived martial law
imposition.
Kim assumed the role of acting chief last week after the
resignation of Park Chong-jun, the agency's former chief.
Lee was taken into custody immediately upon his arrival at the
headquarters, having ignored three previous summonses for
questioning.
Kim, who appeared for questioning the previous day, was also
detained and spent the night in a lockup at the Seoul Namdaemun
Police Station in central Seoul. He entered the interrogation room
in handcuffs Saturday, declining to answer reporters'
questions.
Kim's lawyer, Bae Ui-cheol, defended his client's actions,
stating: "He just followed the manual for presidential bodyguards.
Investigators should have presented the arrest warrant outside the
presidential residence. The PSS acted appropriately, as the warrant
was issued after an illegal infiltration."
Lee, speaking briefly to reporters, said he would cooperate with
the investigation and maintained that his actions were part of
"legitimate security duties."
He did not respond to further questions.
