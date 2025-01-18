عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Some 2 Presidential Security Service Leaders Questioned Over Blocking Arrest Of Yoon

Some 2 Presidential Security Service Leaders Questioned Over Blocking Arrest Of Yoon


1/18/2025 3:11:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two senior officials of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) appeared for Police questioning Saturday over allegations that they led efforts to block investigators from detaining President Yoon Suk Yeol, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Kim Seong-hoon, acting chief of the PSS, and Lee Kwang-woo, head of the agency's bodyguard division, arrived at the National Office of Investigation's headquarters in western Seoul for questioning at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., respectively.

The two, both known as loyalists to Yoon, are accused of obstructing investigators, led by the state anti-corruption agency, in their unsuccessful attempt to execute a warrant for Yoon's detention on Jan. 3 over his short-lived martial law imposition.

Kim assumed the role of acting chief last week after the resignation of Park Chong-jun, the agency's former chief.

Lee was taken into custody immediately upon his arrival at the headquarters, having ignored three previous summonses for questioning.

Kim, who appeared for questioning the previous day, was also detained and spent the night in a lockup at the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station in central Seoul. He entered the interrogation room in handcuffs Saturday, declining to answer reporters' questions.

Kim's lawyer, Bae Ui-cheol, defended his client's actions, stating: "He just followed the manual for presidential bodyguards. Investigators should have presented the arrest warrant outside the presidential residence. The PSS acted appropriately, as the warrant was issued after an illegal infiltration."

Lee, speaking briefly to reporters, said he would cooperate with the investigation and maintained that his actions were part of "legitimate security duties."

He did not respond to further questions.

MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109104428


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search