In Zaporizhzhia, Body Of Dead Man Was Removed From Rubble

1/18/2025 3:11:15 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers unblocked the body of a dead man from the rubble.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on facebook .

Search and rescue operations continue in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian missile strike. Emergency workers have unblocked the body of a dead man from the rubble.

As of 18:00, 10 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on critical infrastructure in the regional center.

A dog unit of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from Romny is involved in the search operations.

Information about the victims is currently being clarified. It is known that one more person is under the rubble.

Read also: Zaporizhzhia authorities report on condition of victims of attac

There are 28 rescuers and six pieces of equipment at the scene.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with two missiles in the morning of January 18 . An industrial enterprise was hit, and about 20 multi-storey buildings were damaged. Ten people were injured, two of them seriously.

UkrinForm

