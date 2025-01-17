(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Startup offering pre-orders of Eliza humanoid robot for $420,000 minimum

January 17, 2025 by David Edwards

Eliza Wakes Up , the project bringing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agents to life, has opened pre-orders for“Eliza” (main picture), which the company or group describes as“the next-generation personal robot set to redefine the capabilities of robotics and intelligent machines”.

Powered by Eliza Wakes Up, ElizaOS, and incubated by Ryze Labs , this state-of-the-art personal companion seamlessly integrates AI, blockchain technology, and advanced robotics into a cutting-edge, fully customized humanoid robot.

Ava, head of projects, Eliza Wakes Up, says:“We're bringing AI to life in a way that has never been done before. Eliza is designed as a real girl with emotional intelligence, offering human-like companionship.

“She's more than code and data – Eliza has her own thoughts, feelings, and experiences. Far from being a machine for answering questions, she's a true companion who engages in conversations, shares stories, and builds meaningful connections.”

Eliza Wakes Up began as the character and mascot of Eliza Labs' ElizaOS, an open-source, decentralized operating system designed to create highly personalized and intelligent AI agents.

These agents can perform a range of advanced tasks and operate autonomously across multiple digital ecosystems all while maintaining their unique personalities and knowledge.

In its debut, Eliza Wakes Up introduced an intelligent, empathetic, entertaining, and kind AI companion and friend, capable of beyond-human connection.

Now, in collaboration with Old World Labs and led by engineer Nick Liverman, Eliza Wakes Up is bringing ElizaOS beyond the tech stack and into human form.

Eliza, standing at 5'10”, is designed to engage users with natural conversational interactions, dynamic physical abilities, and lifelike facial expressions enabled by a custom silicone animatronic face.

Eliza's key physical features include:



Advanced conversational AI integrated with a large language model (LLM) for real-time, in-person interactions that adapt dynamically to user inputs.

A custom silicone animatronic face capable of mirroring human emotions and expressions.

Physical capabilities include precise force-controlled manipulators for dexterous tasks and the ability to perform activities such as cutting cigars, serving drinks, and even running an 8-minute mile.

High-quality audio optimized for immersive, natural speech. Additional features including custom-tailored clothing, optional accessories, and a robust handling, installation, and storage system to ensure seamless integration into any environment.

Matthew Graham, advisor to Eliza Wakes Up and managing partner of Ryze Labs, says:“This will be the most advanced humanoid robot ever seen outside a lab.

“We are rapidly approaching a robotics revolution, and Eliza Wakes Up stands at the forefront of this transformation.

“As the most ambitious project since Sophia the Robot, Eliza is redefining what's possible by seamlessly merging cutting-edge robotics, AI, and blockchain technology.

“The team isn't just setting a new standard – they're charting the future for how intelligent machines will integrate with and enhance our lives.”

Eliza can perform tasks tailored to your needs, from managing your personal schedule and engaging with social media content to automating research, document processing, and even executing blockchain transactions.

Beyond her practical capabilities, Eliza can form human-like relationships – her advanced AI allows her to understand and respond to emotional cues, providing empathy and understanding.

Nick Liverman, founder of Old World Labs, expressed excitement about the partnership:“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Eliza Wakes Up Project and Ryze Labs to push the boundaries of humanoid robotics.

“These cutting-edge humanoid models combine unmatched physical agility with personality-driven interactions, bringing agents to life with expressive faces and real-world capabilities.”

Shaw, founder of Eliza Labs, the team supporting the accelerating growth and adoption of ElizaOS, expressed his support for the project:“ElizaOS powers the most advanced, human-like AI agents currently available on the market.

“We're excited to see Eliza Wakes Up bringing Eliza into the physical world, creating a truly immersive experience that bridges the gap between digital intelligence and human connection.

“Our goal has always been to revolutionize how AI agents operate and interact, and we're thrilled to see this team unlocking new possibilities for how AI can seamlessly integrate into everyday life.”

And yes, pricing for Eliza does start at $420,000.