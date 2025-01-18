Musk Backing For European Far Right 'Endangers Democracy': Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said US tech billionaire
Elon Musk is threatening European democracy with his attacks on
political leaders and support for the far right,
Azernews reports, citing Arab News.
“He supports the far right across Europe - in the UK, Germany
and many other countries. This is something that is completely
unacceptable, that endangers the Democratic development of Europe,”
Scholz said.
Musk, the world's richest man, has provoked fury across Europe
with a string of attacks on the continent's leaders, including
Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Musk, who used his influence and vast wealth to help propel
Donald Trump to victory in the White House race, has also been
vocal in his support for Germany's far-right AfD before snap
elections in Germany on February 23.
Musk earlier this month hosted Alice Weidel, the AfD's candidate
to be the German chancellor, for a wide-ranging livestream on his X
social media platform.
He also boosted the livestream of an AfD congress by sharing it
on his own X account, helping it gain a worldwide audience.
Dozens of EU lawmakers this week expressed“deep concern” over
Musk's interference in European politics in a letter to European
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Scholz on Friday said he was not criticizing the fact that“a
billionaire from another country is speaking his mind in a global
world.”
But“his partisanship for the extreme right, whether out of
business interests or for reasons that have something to do with
his own political stance, that is unacceptable,” Scholz said.
