Sybiha, Popsoi Discuss Energy Security, EU Accession, Countering Russia
1/18/2025 3:11:15 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi discussed energy security, EU accession, and efforts to counter threats posed by Russia.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.
"I had an important and substantive bilateral meeting with my Moldovan friend and colleague Mihai Popsoi. Our common priorities are further developing Ukraine-Moldova relations, energy security, EU accession, and countering Russia's hybrid threats. Moldova can count on Ukraine's support," Sybiha wrote.
He also stressed that Moldova can count on Ukraine's support.
In turn, Popsoi noted that the meeting discussed the deepening of Moldovan-Ukrainian cooperation, energy security, and the advancement of the common goals of European integration.
"Moldova stands firmly with Ukraine in these challenging times," he added.
As Ukrinform reported, the first ministerial meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe was held in Kyiv on Friday.
Its participants confirmed their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, condemned participation of third countries' soldiers in hostilities against Ukraine, and called on the world to cease any support for Russia.
