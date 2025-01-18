UAE Traffic Alert: Abu Dhabi To Close Part Of Major Road For 6 Months

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi will close a part of a key road in Al Ain for six months, the UAE capital's authority said on Saturday.

AD Mobility said that the temporary closure will take place on Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain. The road closure will be in effect from Sunday, January 19 to Thursday, July 17. Traffic will be diverted to a temporary road, the authority added.

See the map below: Photo: AD Mobility Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Meanwhile, AD Mobility also urged motorists to slow down while driving in adverse weather conditions. The authority asked drivers to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.