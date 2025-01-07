Guardian Fleet Services Expands Offerings With The Acquisition Of Texas Auto Carriers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guardian Fleet Services proudly announces its of Texas Auto Carriers, Inc based in San Antonio, Texas, along with its affiliated brands.

- Ford Wagner

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Fleet Services, the leading provider of towing , recovery, and specialized services, proudly announces its acquisition of Texas Auto Carriers, Inc (TAC), based in San Antonio, Texas, along with its affiliated brands, Ironcat, LLC and Wheelcat Logistics, LLC. Established in 1984, TAC brings a wealth of experience and capabilities, including light and heavy-duty towing and recovery, as well as heavy hauling and auto transport -an expansion in the Guardian service offerings. This strategic acquisition strengthens Guardian Fleet Services' presence in Southern Texas, adding another major Texas hub, San Antonio, to its service area.

Founded by Ford Wagner and his father, Texas Auto Carriers has been a trusted name in the industry for over four decades. Ford and his wife, LouAnn Wagner, co-own the company and have been instrumental in its success, actively engaging with both the local community and industry associations. Ford served on the board of the Texas Towing and Storage Association (TTSA) and conducts training classes in light-duty and heavy-duty towing. LouAnn, joined Ford in 1986 and leads the team at TAC through today. She is a recognized leader in the trucking and towing industries and has shared her insights in numerous publications. Texas Auto Carriers is also a proud member of various organizations, including the National Association of Women Business Owners where she served as President and has served on the board of the Texas Towing and Storage Association and serves currently on the board of the TXTA.

Texas Auto Carriers operates a diverse fleet of power units, trailers, and auto haulers. The company provides towing services in San Antonio and surrounding areas, while its heavy haul and auto transport services extend throughout Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Louisiana.

“The addition of Texas Auto Carriers to the Guardian family is an exciting milestone as we continue to grow in the Texas market and expand our service lines to better meet our customers' needs,” said Tom Tedford, COO of Guardian Fleet Services.“Ford and LouAnn have built a remarkable organization by prioritizing people, customer service, technology, training, and safety. We're honored and thrilled to build on their legacy.”

Ford and LouAnn Wagner will remain actively involved during the transitional phase of the acquisition, and then shift into advisory roles to ensure a successful future for Texas Auto Carriers. LouAnn Wagner shares,“The support that Guardian Fleet Services provides will enhance TAC's capabilities, which allows us to better support our customers and be the solution to their needs.” Ford Wagner adds,“We are thrilled to join the Guardian Fleet Services team and believe that Guardian's culture of safety and training aligns perfectly with our values. We are confident that the Guardian team will uphold and further strengthen the TAC Difference.”

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises and is the largest provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation in the United States. Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017 as a consolidator of fragmented towing, recovery, and specialized transportation companies in Florida. Today, Guardian Fleet Services consists of 40+ locations strategically located throughout Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas. The affiliated companies have 220+ years of combined experience, over 700 employees, and more than 680+ assets in their specialized towing and transportation fleet.

