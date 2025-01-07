Deputizing For King, Interior Minister Attends Midnight Christmas Mass In Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan. 6 (Petra) – Deputizing for King Abdullah, of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya attended the midnight mass for Christmas celebrations according to the Eastern calendar at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on Monday evening.Prior to the Mass, Al-Faraya met with Ramzi Khoury, Chairman of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine, at the Presidential Palace in Bethlehem, representing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.Al-Faraya conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah to President Abbas, while Khoury reciprocated with greetings from President Abbas to His Majesty, the Jordanian government, and the people of Jordan.Both sides emphasized the deep ties that unite the two countries and their peoples.The meeting was attended by Bethlehem Governor Mohammad Taha Abu Alya, Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Hani Al-Hayek, Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman, and Jordan's Ambassador to Palestine Issam Bdour.