Bangladesh investigates bribery linked to British minister tulip Siddiq, family ties to Hasina

(MENAFN) In an ongoing bribery investigation, Bangladesh money laundering investigators have directed the nation's major banks to provide information about transactions involving British anti-corruption Tulip Siddiq, officers told AFP.



Siddiq is the niece of Hasina, the former premier of Bangladesh, who left the country in August following a student-led rebellion against her autocratic rule.



The national anti-corruption committee began looking into Hasina's family's suspected USD5 billion misappropriation from a Russian-funded nuclear power facility last month.



Speaking to AFP under condition of anonymity, two representatives of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) attested to the fact that Bangladeshi banks had been directed to provide any financial documents pertaining to Siddiq.



According to a BFIU document released on Tuesday and viewed by AFP, banks were also requested to furnish transaction information for Hasina, her mother Sheikh Rehana, her son and daughter, and Siddiq's two siblings.



The USD12.65 billion Rooppur nuclear facility, which Moscow financed with a 90 percent loan, is the subject of the kickback claims.



