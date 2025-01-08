Azerbaijani leader calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestinian state

(MENAFN) Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the urgent need to resolve the ongoing conflict for the benefit of all involved. In an interview with local television channels on Tuesday, Aliyev emphasized that the sooner a ceasefire is declared, the better it will be for everyone involved.



Highlighting Azerbaijan’s longstanding support for Palestine, the president noted that the country has been providing political, moral, and material assistance for many years. Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, viewing this as the key to ending the conflict. "We are in favor of a two-state solution," he stated, underlining that the continuation of the conflict will only end once this solution is achieved. The continued operation of the Palestinian Embassy in Baku serves as a symbol of Azerbaijan's dedication to the Palestinian cause.



On regional affairs, Aliyev commended Turkey’s efforts to stabilize Syria and combat terrorism. He expressed Azerbaijan's strong solidarity with Turkey, stating, "What is in Turkey’s interest is also in our interest."



Aliyev also highlighted Azerbaijan's prompt humanitarian response to Syria following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime and reaffirmed the importance of eliminating terrorism, particularly along Turkey’s borders. "As Turkey’s ally, we are always on their side," he emphasized, conveying unwavering support for their shared security interests.

