Laughter Chefs 2: Rubina Dilaik's Terminology Leaves Rahul Vaidya Perplexed

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) After making everyone roll on the floor, the popular reality show "Laughter Chefs" is all ready for season 2. Adding to the buzz for the show, the makers recently treated the fans with small teasers. Recently, the makers dropped a promo featuring Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, who have been paired together for "Laughter Chefs 2"

The shows Rubina Dilaik flaunting her cooking skills, while Rahul Vaidya gets perplexed due to the actress' flowery choice of words. The promo has Rubina Dilaik requesting a date,“Khajur do kyunki usse Glycimic kam hota hai,” leaving Rahul Vaidya and the other contestants a little confused because of the technical language.

Later on, the 'Choti Bahu' star asks for a 'spatula'. This prompted her partner to finally inquire about her knowledge of sophisticated words.

Rubina Dilaik was also seen instructing Rahul Vaidya to "blanch" the dish, to which the singer replies, "kha se la rahi ho aise shabd?"

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were last seen together in another reality show, "Bigg Boss 14". Their cute banter will remind you of their rapport from the Bigg Boss house.

The latest season of "Laughter Chefs" will see some new faces like Manara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth, along with some familiar faces such as Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek and Rahul Vaidya.

Meanwhile, another promo of the show saw "Bigg Boss 17" contestants Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar trying to work on their culinary skills together.

Additionally, one of the previews had Sudesh Lahiri and his partner Mannara Chopra struggling to make their dish.

"Laughter Chefs Season 2" is expected to premiere on January 25 this year.

The last season of the show featured Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Arjun Bijlani, flaunting their culinary skills. With the previous season being such a huge success, the expectations from season 2 are sky-high.