Bitget Lists Hive (HIVE) In The Innovation And Layer1 Zone

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 platform, announces the listing of Hive (HIVE) in its Innovation and Layer1 Zone . . This development reinforces Bitget's ongoing support for projects that drive blockchain adoption and innovation. Deposits for Hive are already open, with trading set to begin on January 7, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). Withdrawals will be available starting January 8, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC). The spot trading pair for Hive will be HIVE/USDT , offering users seamless access to this innovative token.

Hive is a blockchain platform powered by a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. It serves as a decentralized social network designed to enable users to securely share content while exploring blockchain capabilities. Key features of Hive include decentralized ownership, where users maintain full control of the network, direct engagement that allows sponsors to connect with communities and creators without intermediaries, and value redistribution to ensure equitable sharing of the network's rewards among participants. Additional information about Hive can be accessed through Hiveblocks, the blockchain's official explorer, or its official communication channels, including X, its website, and Telegram.

To celebrate Hive's listing, Bitget is launching a seven-day limited-time promotion. Users can buy HIVE using credit or debit cards with zero transaction fees. Supported currencies include EUR, GBP, AUD, TWD, UZS, UAH, TRY, THB, BRL, PLN, IDR, PHP, CAD, and many more, making this offer accessible to a wide range of users globally.

By including Hive (HIVE) in its Innovation and Layer1 Zone, Bitget demonstrates its dedication to advancing blockchain solutions and fostering user engagement. The platform continues to empower its community by providing access to transformative blockchain projects, ensuring that users benefit from the growth of cutting-edge technologies.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

