Bitget Launches ZENUSDT Futures Trading With Maximum Leverage Of 75X

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 8th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has launched ZENUSDT perpetual futures trading with a maximum leverage of 75x, effective January 6, 2025, at 20:00 (UTC+8). This launch introduces advanced trading opportunities, complemented by support for futures trading bots, enabling users to automate strategies and optimize their trading performance.

ZENUSDT-M perpetual futures are settled in USDT and offer a tick size of 0.001, with funding fees settled every eight hours. Trading is available 24/7, ensuring continuous access to the market. Users can access this feature through the official Bitget website or the Bitget app, making trading flexible and convenient for global participants.

To maintain a secure and efficient trading environment, Bitget retains the discretion to adjust key parameters such as tick size, maximum leverage, and maintenance margin rates based on prevailing market conditions. This proactive risk management approach ensures optimal trading performance while safeguarding users against market volatility.

Comprehensive Futures Offerings

Bitget's futures platform includes USDT-M Futures, Coin-M Futures, and USDC-M Futures:



USDT-M Futures: Utilize USDT for all trading pairs, allowing users to manage multiple futures contracts under a unified account. Profits, losses, and risks are consolidated within the same equity pool for streamlined portfolio management.

Coin-M Futures: Trade using the underlying asset as collateral for settlements. USDC-M Futures: Designed for settlements in USDC, catering to a wider array of trading preferences.

This addition to Bitget's extensive futures lineup reflects the platform's commitment to empowering traders with innovative tools, flexible options, and a robust trading ecosystem.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in the EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .