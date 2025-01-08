South Korea’s president Yoon faces new arrest attempt over insurrection amid protests

(MENAFN) Following a top investigator's vow to do whatever it takes to break a security blockade and take in the impeached leader, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing a fresh and possibly more serious attempt to arrest him for insurrection.



In carrying out Yoon's arrest order, acting president Choi Sang-mok asked officials on Wednesday to "do their best to prevent any injuries to citizens or physical conflict between agencies."



Following a court's re-issue of an arrest order for Yoon on Tuesday, both in favor of and against the troubled leader braved frigid conditions to hold rallies on the streets surrounding the presidential compound on Wednesday.



The property is a hillside villa in a posh neighborhood known as Korea's Beverly Hills, and the Presidential Security Service (PSS) has been securing the compound this week with barbed wire and barricades employing busses to prevent entry.



Due to his unsuccessful attempt to establish martial law on December 3, which shocked South Korea and led to the first arrest warrant for a sitting president, Yoon is being investigated criminally for rebellion.



