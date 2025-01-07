Maison Boucheron Dazzels At Golden Globes 2025

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

The renowned Maison Boucheron with its unique creations, adorned Nicole Kidman, Colman Domingo, Emma D'Arcy and Cristin Milioti, at the 82nd edition of annual ceremony, held on 5th January in Los Angeles.

Nicole Kidman, a vision of elegance, selected the captivating Lierre de Paris pendant earrings, featuring dazzling 29.87ct tanzanites paved with diamonds, on white and the sophisticated Vendôme Liseré ring, showcasing a 4.10ct emerald-cut diamond paved with baguette-cut and round diamonds, with black lacquer, on white gold.

Colman Domingo wore a Fuzzy, the Leopard Cat stud earring, paved with diamonds, set with emerald, with black lacquer, on white gold, the Quatre Black Edition single ear clip, paved with diamonds on white gold, with black PVD, the Quatre Radiant Edition single ear clip, paved with diamonds on white gold, the Plume brooch, paved with round diamonds, set with a rose-cut diamond, white gold, the Banquise ring, Carte Blanche, Or Bleu High Jewelry collection, set with a 2.01 ct pear-cut diamond, paved with baguette-cut diamonds, set with marble, on white gold, as well as the Perspectives ring, set with an 11.50 ct cushion-cut green beryl, paved with diamonds on platinum, with black lacquer.

Emma D'Arcy wore a Plume de Paon earring, set with a rose-cut diamond, paved with round diamonds, on white gold, the Plume de Paon stud earrings, set with a rose-cut diamond, paved with round diamonds, on white gold, the Plume de Paon ring, set with a 34.47ct cushion-cut topaz, paved with diamonds, on white gold, the Vendôme Liseré ring, set with a 21.39ct emerald-cut aquamarine, paved with diamonds on white gold, with black lacquer, as well as the Quatre Radiant Edition wedding band, paved with diamonds on white gold.

Cristin Milioti wore the Col Emeraudes pendant earrings, from Histoire de Style, Art Déco High Jewelry collection, paved with diamonds, set with emeralds, rock crystal, onyx, on white gold, the Lavallière Diamants ring, from Histoire de Style, Art Déco High Jewelry collection, set with diamonds, with onyx and black lacquer, on white gold, as well as the Pierre Graphique ring, from Nature Triomphante collection, paved with diamonds, set with a 2.19ct diamond, with black onyx, on or white.

