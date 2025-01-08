Sharp Increase In Crime Against Women In Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 8 (IANS) Union of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that there was a sharp increase in crime against women in Telangana under the rule.

He also slammed the Congress leaders for their "false" claims that their in the state implemented promises made to women.

The BJP leader was reacting to the claim made by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate that the Telangana government is giving Rs 2,500 per month to 90 lakh women.

"AICC is filled with fake news peddlers. Telangana women didn't get even Re 1 from Congress govt. Instead of empowering women, they are crushing them - demolishing homes, targeting vegetable vendors, and forcing pregnant women onto the streets. This isn't governance - it's organised cruelty against women," Bandi Sanjay posted on the social media platform 'X'.

The Central minister alleged that under Congress' one-year "disastrous" rule in Telangana, rape cases skyrocketed by 28.94 per cent.

"Women's murders rose by 13 per cent - their blood is on Congress' hands. Kidnappings and abductions surged by 26 per cent - where is the safety they promised? Outraging women's modesty increased by 8 per cent - even basic dignity is under attack. Over 10,000 women faced harassment in public places under Congress' rule. Is this their vision of“empowerment?" he asked.

"Congress has become a party of predators, destroyers, and liars. Telangana's women deserve respect, safety, and support - not tears, fear, and betrayal. This is the ugly, rotten face of Congress. They deserve nothing but the people's wrath," added Bandi Sanjay, who represents Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The MoS earlier condemned the attack on the state BJP office in Hyderabad by Congress cadres on Tuesday during a protest over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

"Congress goons, don't you dare lay a finger on the BJP office! If BJP cadres choose to act, we can uproot the very foundations of your Congress party office. Strongly condemn the cowardly attack by Congress goons on the BJP State office in Nampally," he said.

"Our office is a sacred space where women and others work tirelessly - what if they were injured? We won't be intimidated by Congress rowdyism and demand the immediate arrest of the goons responsible," he added.