Anupam Kher Calls Kangana Ranaut Directorial ‘Emergency’, A ‘Human Error Story’

Veteran Anupam Kher, who essays the role of revolutionary Jayaprakash Narayan in the Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency', has called the a"human error story".

The senior spoke with IANS during the promotional leg of the film, which is set to arrive in cinemas on January 17.

Talking about the film, the actor told IANS,“It is a Human error story. It's about a prime minister, and I have seen some portions. I think, again I'll go back to the portrayal of Indira Gandhi as an actor. I'm constantly going back to the cinema rather than the things behind it. How many actresses can portray Indira Gandhi's role? We shared how she achieved the makeup. It's not only putting a nose that Mrs. Gandhi had. It's also internalising her fear, her insecurities”.

He then spoke about his portrayal of 'Lok Nayak', Jayaprakash Narayanji, as he said,“He did not take up any position after this whole thing happened, so a lot of people do not know about his contribution to that period. Atal ji later became the prime minister and he remained one of the tallest leaders”.

“Recently, someone asked me, 'What role do you essay in this film?'. I said, 'Jayaprakash Narayanji'. And they were like, 'Really? Who was he?'. So I think the world should know what was his contribution against this emergency. What did he go through? What did he do? We haven't forgotten that aspect. We don't remember. The cinematography is fantastic. Kangana collected the kind of people who are associated with the film”, he added.

The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country.