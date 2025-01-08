Syrians demand accountability for crimes against humanity

(MENAFN) The people of Syria await justice for the atrocities committed by members of the fallen Baathist regime, including Bashar Assad.



These individuals are linked to severe war crimes, including the deployment of chemical weapons, systematic torture, and forced displacement, as outlined in reports from the United Nations and other agencies.



The collapse of the 61-year-old Baathist has uncovered additional evidence, which may assist in bringing the wrongdoers to justice.



Despite thorough documentation of these crimes, the perpetrators have escaped prosecution for years due to vetoes by Russia and China in the United Nations Security Council.



Anadolu has gathered profiles of several prominent figures implicated in these offenses.



As the head of state during Syria's civil war, Bashar Assad endorsed brutal crackdowns on peaceful protesters and the extensive use of chemical weapons, making him a central figure in the violations of human rights.



In 2011, Assad branded demonstrators demanding greater freedoms in Syria as "terrorists" and responded with violent force, sparking a civil war that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.

