Wamiqa Heaps Praise On Imtiaz Ali: You Have Unknowingly Played A Beautiful Role In My Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Wamiqa Gabbi has credited filmmaker for playing a“beautiful role” in her life and thanked him for making the believe in herself.

Wamiqa took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post originally posted by Imtiaz. The post featured a moment from the 2007 film“Jab We Met”, where she played a cousin to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character Geet.

The post also read:“Do you know this girl in Jab We Met who plays the role of Geet's younger sister is none other than Wamiqa Gabbi”.

Re-sharing the video, Wamiqa captioned the post:“Imtiaaaaaaaaz sir You have unknowingly played such a beautiful role in my life. Thaaank you for always being kind and making this little school going girl believe in herself.”

“Jab We Met” also stars Shahid Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon and the late Dara Singh. The film tells the story of Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon. While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them.

Talking about Wamiqa, She was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in“Baby John.” The actress has joined the cast of the upcoming spy thriller“G2,” directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

“G2” is a sequel to the 2018 hit spy thriller“Goodachari”, written by and starring Adivi. Wamiqa stars opposite Adivi Sesh in this next installment of the franchise, continuing the story of Sesh's character from“Goodachari”, reports variety.

Wamiqa is known for her roles in Prime Video series“Jubilee,” Netflix film“Khufiya” and SonyLIV series“Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley,” all of which were released in 2023.

She just completed the European shooting schedule for“G2” with Sesh. Actor Emraan Hashmi, another significant addition to the cast, is expected to play a key role in the film.

The ensemble also features Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini.