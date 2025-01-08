US special envoy's visit to Ukraine happens "in due time"

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha states on Tuesday that the visit of US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming special envoy for Russia and Ukraine to Kyiv takes place "in due time."



"The meeting and visit of General (Keith) Kellogg are extremely important for us. I am confident that this meeting takes place as scheduled. We are in discussions to clearly establish the timeframe and ensure it is as productive as possible," Sybiha remarks during a joint press conference with his Icelandic counterpart Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Kyiv.



Sybiha expresses hopes that the first visits to Ukraine by officials from the new US administration take place after Trump's inauguration on January 20.



In December, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi indicates that Kyiv expects Kellogg to visit, hinting at a preliminary date that cannot be disclosed for "security reasons."



On November 27, Trump appoints Kellogg as the special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, nations embroiled in conflict since February 2022.



Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general, previously serves as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence during Trump's first term.

