Nottingham Forest wins 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in English Premier League

(MENAFN) Nottingham Forest delivered a dominant performance with a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 20th week of the English on Monday. The game took place at Molineux Stadium, where Forest wasted no time taking the lead. Morgan Gibbs-White opened the scoring in the seventh minute, finishing from close range after a well-worked team move. The early goal set the tone for the match, and Forest continued to push forward.



Just before halftime, Forest extended their lead with Chris Wood scoring his 12th goal of the season. In the 44th minute, Wood found the back of the net, doubling the visitors' advantage and leaving Wolves with little time to respond. The goal came just as Wolverhampton had been attempting to regroup, and Forest capitalized on the opportunity to take a commanding position into the break.



In the second half, Wolverhampton struggled to break down Forest’s well-organized defense. Forest sealed their win in the final stages of the game when Taiwo Awoniyi added a third goal. His late strike ensured that Forest took all three points from Molineux, confirming a comfortable 3-0 victory.



This result marked a significant achievement for Nottingham Forest, who now have won six consecutive league matches, a feat they hadn't accomplished since September 1979. The win pushed Forest to 40 points, tying them with Arsenal in third place, just six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton remains near the bottom of the table, in 17th place with only 16 points.

