Netherlands’ retail sales continued to grow for 5th consecutive month in November

(MENAFN) Retail sales in the Netherlands continued to grow for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to data released by the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics. Adjusted for shopping days, retail sales volume increased by 2.2 percent compared to the same month last year. This marked a slight slowdown from October’s 2.3 percent year-on-year rise. The sustained growth reflects the resilience of consumer spending, although the pace of expansion appears to be moderating slightly.



Sales of non-food items showed strong performance in November, recording a 4.4 percent increase compared to the previous year. This growth was supported by higher sales in several key categories, including entertainment products, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances. Other sectors such as home appliances, clothing, and footwear, including leather goods, also experienced notable growth, contributing significantly to the overall rise in non-food retail sales.



In contrast, food-related retail sales declined by 2 percent year-on-year during the same period. This drop suggests a shift in consumer behavior, with spending on food items lagging behind other categories. The decline in food sales was a counterbalance to the gains seen in non-food retail sectors, softening the overall growth rate of the retail industry in November.



Online retail also experienced modest growth, with sales rising by 1.8 percent compared to November of the previous year. This increase highlights the steady demand for e-commerce, although the growth rate for online sales appears to be relatively subdued compared to some of the stronger gains seen in physical retail categories.

