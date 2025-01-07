عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment Shielded With Bulletproof Glass: Why His Security Been Upgraded?

Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment Shielded With Bulletproof Glass: Why His Security Been Upgraded?


1/7/2025 3:19:20 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A bulletproof glass was recently installed at actor Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Mumbai.

MENAFN07012025007365015876ID1109062112


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search