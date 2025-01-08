Ministry Permits Individuals To Directly Import Vehicles, Mandates Warranty From Dealers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and (MocI) has issued a new circular that empowers consumers by allowing them to directly from abroad while ensuring they receive full warranty coverage and after-sales support.

Circular No. (1) of 2025, issued under Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection, allows individuals to directly import vehicles from abroad while ensuring that dealerships honour warranties and provide spare parts and maintenance services for directly imported vehicles, provided they meet Gulf Standard Specifications.

The circular also requires dealers in Qatar to assume responsibility for any unavailability of spare parts and strictly prohibits unjustified delays in providing warranty services.

According to the Ministry, through its Consumer Protection and Combating Commercial Fraud Department, this move significantly strengthens consumer rights in the automotive sector, preventing potential monopolistic practices.

Dealers must now comply with these regulations or face potential legal action:



Adhere to all warranties provided by the manufacturer or dealer for the products.

Assume responsibility for the availability of spare parts or warranties for durable goods, as stipulated by the applicable regulations

Facilitate access to warranties, spare parts, and maintenance services for individuals who directly import their vehicles from abroad, provided the vehicles comply with Gulf Standard Specifications. Ensure the timely provision of warranties, spare parts, and maintenance services for imported vehicles without unjustified delays.

For more information, consumers can contact MOCI at 16001.