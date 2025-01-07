NSDC Teams Up With Pollster Axis My India To Bridge Skill Gaps, Ready Workers For Rich Nations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is partnering with pollster Axis My India to boost a push bridge the skills gaps across India and meet a projected demand for millions of jobs in developed economies over the next five years

The collaboration seeks to leverage data-driven insights to map skill demand and supply, improve the effectiveness of skill development initiatives, and increase participation rates, particularly in underserved regions.

NSDC is a public-private partnership organisation under the of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE). The partnership will identify potential workers for upgrading their skills.

Official estimates suggest that 3.58 million job opportunities will be generated in 16 countries over the next five years, including the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Canada, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Australia, Germany, Japan, the UK and Singapore.

Skill upgrading entails enhancing the competencies of professionals to align with the specific standards and practices of their target countries. For instance, an electrician or a pathology lab technician must be trained to meet the latest regulations and requirements of the destination country where they plan to work.

Grassroots expertise

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, said the partnership will utilise Axis My India's expertise in grassroots research to align NSDC's training programmes with the evolving needs of industries. He said it will also measure the impact of current skill initiatives on beneficiaries, focusing on areas such as employability, income generation, and socio-economic upliftment.

The collaboration will include multiple survey reports to map the demand-supply gap, with the first report set to be released in the next three months. Key activities will include tracking participation rates, assessing engagement levels, and evaluating the effectiveness of training programmes.



Baseline surveys will collect data on beneficiary participation and industry requirements, providing reference points for future assessments.

The surveys will focus on the expectations of employers across industries and the identification of workers-both skilled and unskilled-based on industry-specific needs. The study will cover various parts of the country, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This partnership aims to establish a robust ecosystem that not only addresses existing skill gaps but also paves the way for sustainable economic development across India.

Axis My India has been at the forefront of gathering grassroots insights, especially in underserved regions often overlooked due to socio-economic challenge.

Axis My India CMD Pradeep Gupta said,“We have the capacity to interview 30,000 people in a single day. The survey will help in empowering individuals, especially in underserved communities, with skills that meet the demands of today's economy.”

