Delhi Wants Freedom From Miserable Governance: Satish Upadhyay

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) As the Election Commission of India gears up to announce the schedule for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency expressed optimism, asserting that Delhiites are eagerly awaiting the poll date.

Upadhyay stressed that the people of the national capital are desperate for a change and relief from what he described as a 'miserable' decade under the current administration.

The ECI is set to reveal the polling schedule at a press on Tuesday at 2 p.m. With the term of the 70-member Assembly ending on February 23, the elections must take place before this date to establish a new legislative body.

Speaking to IANS, Satish Upadhyay said, "Look, we welcome that the ECI will announce the date today. The entire Delhi population is eagerly waiting for this. They want freedom from the ten years of misgovernance and the miserable conditions that have plagued Delhi, affecting the people. The sooner the elections are held, the sooner the BJP government will take charge and bring relief."

Upadhyay further hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of trying to gain political mileage by creating sympathy by alleging that the CBI will raid AAP leader Manish Sisodia's residence.

"This politics of Arvind Kejriwal is all about garnering sympathy. If you haven't done anything wrong, why are you questioning the agencies?" Upadhyay remarked.

"The AAP leaders have repeatedly made martyr-like statements, saying things like 'arrest me', and now when the law takes its course, they cry foul. If the court denies them bail, it shows that no rule of law prevails in this country. This government is steeped in corruption and is attempting to shift the narrative by crying foul over investigations. This is an attempt to regain lost ground by employing fake schemes and misusing agencies like the CBI," he stated.

As Delhi prepares for its next election, the political atmosphere heats up with allegations, counterclaims, and mounting expectations for change.