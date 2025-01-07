Speakers Lined Up For Qatar Investment And Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Msheireb Properties and The Business Year have revealed the lineup of distinguished speakers for the Qatar and Innovation Conference, taking place on January 15, at Barahat Msheireb, Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The will bring together influential leaders from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to discuss investment opportunities, regional economic growth, and the growing influence of innovation and in shaping the future of the region.

The confirmed speakers from Qatar include Group CEO of Doha Bank Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani; CEO of Msheireb Properties Eng Ali Al Kuwari; Managing Partner of Moore Qatar Sami Zaitoon; CEO of FMM Irene Vidal; Senior Associate at Qatar Free Zones Authority Bader Al Madhadi and CEO of Suhail Industrial Holding Group Ziad Eissa Aboukloub, alongside representatives from Qatar's leading institutions and organisations.

The confirmed international speakers include Head of Meydan Free Zone (UAE) Hamed Ahli, Secretary-General and CEO of Arab British Chamber of Commerce Bandar Reda, Vice Chairman of KAMCO INVEST (KSA) Fahad Al Sharekh, Senior Advisor to the Chairman of Commercial Bank of Kuwait (Kuwait) Alex Krunic, Global Director of Special Projects and Services at DNV (UAE) Ali Shehab, and CEO of Million and Sirius Lab (UAE) Julien Hawari.

Prior to the main conference, HEC Paris will host an interactive workshop as the Knowledge Partner of the event. The workshop will feature speakers from Microsoft, Schneider Electric, HBKU, and Expertise France, followed by a hackathon session.

The conference will feature two important panel discussions, the first panel discussion being 'The Future of Economic Zones - Innovation and Opportunities', and the second panel discussion, 'The Role of Technology in Infrastructure and Private Investment'.