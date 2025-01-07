Indonesia to join BRICS

(MENAFN) Indonesia has officially become part of BRICS as a full member, Brazil, which recently holds the participants rotating leadership, stated on Monday.



BRICS was launched in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining after two years. Despite the group was initially anticipated as a platform for common investment and ensuing fund steadiness, it later evolved into a with a broader agenda, such as security matters.



Indonesia’s membership was approved by BRICS presidents back in 2023, but the globe’s fourth-most populous country of more than 270 million chosen to be part of the group only following the establishment of its recent authority previous year.



“Indonesia shares with the other members of the group support for the reform of global governance institutions, and contributes positively to the deepening of cooperation in the Global South,” the Brazilian authority stated in a statement.



“With the largest population and economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia shares with other members a commitment to reforming global governance institutions and contributes positively to deepening South-South cooperation,” it also said.



