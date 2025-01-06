Deputising For King, Interior Minister Attends Midnight Christmas Mass In Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On behalf of King Abdullah, of Interior Mazen Faraya on Monday attended the Midnight Mass for Christmas according to the Eastern Christian calendar at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

Prior to the Mass, Faraya met with Chairman of the Higher

Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine and representative of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, at the Presidential Palace in Bethlehem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Faraya conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah to President Abbas and the Palestinian people.

Khoury also conveyed the greetings of the Palestinian President to His Majesty, as well as to the government and people of Jordan.

The discussions underscored the deep and historic ties between the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Bethlehem Governor Muhammad Taha Abu Alia, Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Hani Al Hayek, Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman, and Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine Issam Bdour.