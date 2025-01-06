Turkey's President Erdogan Warns Of Cross-Border Operation In Syria

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Jan 7 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted at the possibility of a new cross-border military operation in Syria if Turkey perceives threats to its national security.

"Turkey has often shown that it has an uncompromising will to protect its survival. If it comes to that point, we may come again suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Monday following a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

The Turkish leader also addressed the broader implications of Syria's latest development, stressing Turkey's stance against the fragmentation of Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will not consent to the disintegration of Syria and the disruption of its unitary structure. If we see a risk in this regard, we will take the necessary steps swiftly," he said.

Turkey has conducted multiple military operations in Syria since 2016, citing threats from Kurdish armed groups and instability along its border.

Previous cross-border operations include "Euphrates Shield" (2016), "Olive Branch" (2018), and "Peace Spring" (2019), which primarily targeted the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria.

Ankara considers the YPG as the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has been engaged in armed rebellion against the Turkish government for four decades.

Earlier in December 2024, the Turkish army 'neutralised' five members of the outlawed Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria and Iraq, the Defence Ministry announced it later.

In a statement on X, the ministry reported that three 'terrorists' from PKK and YPG were 'neutralised' in the Euphrates Shield region of northern Syria. Turkey considers the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Additionally, two other PKK members were 'neutralised' in the Claw-Lock Operation area in northern Iraq, according to the ministry.

"We will continue our fight against terrorism with the same determination and resolve, without compromise, as we have until now," the ministry stated.