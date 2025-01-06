Global English Proficiency Report 2024: Essential Insights For Business Leaders And Talent Decision Makers

Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024

As the global business landscape becomes increasingly interconnected, English proficiency remains a critical skill for workforce competitiveness. The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 aggregates and analyzes data from approximately 750,000 out of the millions of English language tests conducted worldwide, offering a detailed snapshot of current skill levels and emerging trends.

Key Findings and Insights:

Global Trends: Despite a fivefold increase in English tests taken since 2020, overall proficiency scores have remained stable, indicating a broadening pool of talent with essential English skills. Additionally:



English Writing Proficiency: Average written English scores have reached a record high, likely due to the increase in written online communication and the dominance of English on the internet.

L&D Prioritization: Organizations are increasingly prioritizing English in L&D programs, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific and China, and the Middle East and Central Asia, to future-proof their workforce. Industry Variations: Proficiency levels vary significantly by industry, with the Communications industry showing the highest speaking scores but the lowest writing scores, while sectors like Telecoms, Technology, and Finance exhibit high proficiency in both speaking and writing.

Regional Spotlights: The report highlights significant trends and proficiency levels in six key markets: